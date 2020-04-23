Alaya F's Pictures With Her Friends From NYU Will Remind You Of Your Goofy Gang

A graduate from NYU, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. If her Instagram is anything to go by, the young debutant seems like a total party animal. Alaya F often posts pictures with her friends on her social media handle. She is currently residing in Mumbai but keeps posting nostalgic pictures with her friends from University. Here are some pictures of her with her friends that we came across on her Instagram.

Alaya F's photos with her NYU friends

Most of Alaya F's picture with her NYU friends are from various places she visited with them. She also shared a few pictures with her friends from her graduation ceremony. Some of Alaya F's photos were from a photoshoot she had with her friends in New York.

Alaya F is currently spending time with her family in quarantine. She shares a lot of TikTok videos and also spends her time practising meditation and yoga. Alaya F also loves doodling and shares of her masterpiece on her Instagram account.

