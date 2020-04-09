Alaya F Debuts On TiktTok With A Video That Explains Her 'quarantine Mood'

Ever since Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. The actor left movie-enthusiasts stunned with her performance in the movie and is now ready to take over social media, as the actor recently made a big debut on the social media app, TikTok. Here are the details.

Recently, Alaya F took to her Instagram handle to share her first TikTok video, in which the actor managed to explain her quarantine mood, as she was seen dancing to the ‘I am bored in a house’ song. From applying makeup to eating food, Alaya F is seen doing everything possible to make the most of her time at home in the video. With the video, Alaya also announced her TikTok username, which is AlayaF_. Take a look:

Alaya F, who enjoys an immense fan following on social media applications, once revealed in an interview that the actor had lost her touch over social media, as she would keep herself busy in the training classes. Adding to the same, Alaya F also revealed that she is now getting back in the game and doing her best to entertain fans on social media platforms.

Jawani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past.

