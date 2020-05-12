Alaya F Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who Slayed The Bomber Jacket Look Better?

Bollywood divas Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan, are two new-age actors, who made quite an impact with their performances. Sara Ali Khan who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 is counted amongst the most popular female actors in B-town. Whereas Alaya F's ground-breaking debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman left the critics and audience spellbound.

Both these beautiful leading ladies are also widely adored for their fashion sense. Alaya F's sense of fashion is more edgy and quirky, Sara loves experimenting with her looks. As they both are quite active on social media both shared some stunning pictures on their Instagram donning uber-cool bomber jackets. So let's take a look at their gorgeous pictures, and see who wore it better.

Alaya F Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the Bomber Jacket better?

Alaya F

Alaya looks her glam best in this stylish multicoloured bomber jacket from Puma. She paired the loose bomber jacket with purple, pink and white shades with a pair of black sports shorts. Alaya F's overall look is quite sporty and very appealing. Not to miss her matching sneakers.

For makeup, Alaya F opted for a bronze look, she picked up a matte nude lipstick, with shimmery silver eyeshadow and lots of mascara. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor kept her hair open, with messy waves in place. We can't take our eyes off Alaya's zipper bomber jacket with she paired with a black sports bra and matching shorts. This is the perfect gym look if you want to make an impact.

Sara Ali Khan

Unlike her contemporary Alaya F, Sara Ali Khan opted a casual look with the bomber jacket. Sara Ali Khan wore this super chic blush pink bomber jacket with black stripes and some minimalistic embellishments. Sara wore a cute side knotted black crop top with matching denim shorts to complete her look. For footwear, the Kedarnath actor picked up strappy neon heels with matches with the Patakha logo shade on her jacket.

Sara opted for very natural looking light makeup with little blush and some nude eyeshadow. For lips the diva wore pinkish lipstick, the actor chose to keep her hair tied up in high pony with soft curls. We are totally in awe of this SAK's casual bomber jacket look, you can wear this uber-chic look at any event be it a brunch with friends or a family brunch. We certainly loved both their voguish styles and as both have a distinct taste in fashion.

