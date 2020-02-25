Sara Ali Khan-inspired Contemporary Hairstyles One Can Try; See Pics

Even before Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut, her stunning fashionable outings with friends and contemporaries were the talk of the town. She's a fashionista in the true sense of the word. Sara's taste in fashion is simply stupendous and has stunned many. Even though her last release Love Aaj Kal 2 couldn't live up to its hype, yet it has not dented Sara's popularity in any manner.

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

From her gorgeous dresses, subtle makeup to voguish hairstyles, everything she wears becomes a trend. She is also not risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her looks. Sara Ali Khan has time and again impressed her unconventional fashion choices. Take a look at some uber-chic contemporary hairstyles donned by Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan to take fashion inspiration from.

Contemporary hairstyles sported by Sara Ali Khan

Soft curls

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

On various events, Sara Ali has been spotted donning soft curls. She not only carries this hairdo gracefully but looks really stunning in it.

Twisted half-pony

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A twisted half-pony looks really cool when paired with casual wear and boho-dresses. In order to re-create this hairstyle of Sara Ali Khan all you need to do is make a regular half pony and secure with rubber with some loose hair at the end.

Sleek-straight hair

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The sleek silky straight hairdo is one such hairstyle which can go with any attire, be it Indian or western. In this photo, the Simmba actor can be seen wearing this gorgeous hairstyle with a short white dress and slays her overall look like a pro.

Half pony with loose curls

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A half high pony looks very fierce and gives you a sharp look. In fact, it manages to add a few inches to your height as well. In this Sara Ali Khan's photo, the Kedarnath actor is acing her contemporary hairstyle like a boss-lady.

Messy hair bun

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A messy hair gives your entire look a sort of softness and calm. It accentuates your facial features and makes your outfit stand. This is a must-try hairstyle inspired by Sara Ali Khan.

