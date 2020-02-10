Sara Ali Khan's Goofy Videos Give A Sneak-peek Of Her Funny Personality

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talked-about and promising newcomers in Bollywood. She made an impressive debut with Kedarnath and is currently on a promotions spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. Sara Ali Khan has a huge fanbase on social media, and she is extremely active on social media, Instagram specifically.

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The stunning actor has over 18 million followers on Instagram alone and she does not shy away from giving her fans a peek into her daily life activities. Sara Ali Khan is not only very well-read but she also has a goofy yet funny side to her personality. Take a look at some Sara Ali Khan's videos which proves her fun-loving persona.

Sara Ali Khan's videos which will tickle your funny bone

Sara Ali Khan showing off her quirky hairdo in the most hysterical manner

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

In this Sara Ali Khan's Instagram video, you can see the Simmba actor making some funny faces. While flaunting her quirky hairstyle, Sara is truly enjoying herself in this goofy video.

Sara Ali Khan looks spooky in this video

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This is one of the goofiest videos you will witness on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram, where she can be seen making a poker face and also enjoying some high-speed air from a container.

Sara and Kartik Aaryan on a bike

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's onscreen chemistry in the trailer of Love Aaj Kal is the talk of the town. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, that is, this Valentine's Day. In this Sara Ali Khan's Instagram boomerang video, she and Kartik are sitting on a bike and enjoying themselves by giving some unusual expressions. They both are looking adorable with each other.

Sara Ali Khan's fun video from the sets of 'Kedarnath'

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shared the BTS video from the sets of her debut movie, Kedarnath. The Sara Ali Khan video has many moments of her enjoying and fooling around on the sets the film. You can also see her dancing on a Ranbir Kapoor song and her playing with the clapperboard.

