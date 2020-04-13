Saif Ali Khan's Unforgettable & Most Iconic Scenes From Blockbuster Hit 'Omkara'

Chote Nawab of Bollywood aka Saif Ali Khan is an exceptional performer, whose passion for his craft is unparallel. Every time you hear about an upcoming Saif Ali Khan's movie, all you think of is what the stupendous actor has come up with now. Saif's acting skills have not just evolved over the years but touched sheer brilliance. However, his journey as an impeccable actor started with his role in Omkara as Langda Tyagi a handicapped local dacoit.

Source: Saif Ali Khan Instagram

Omkara simply turned the table for Saif Ali Khan in the movie business. He transformed from a chocolate boy next door to a polished actor, who simply overshadowed every other actor in this Vishal Bharadwaj's star-studded film. The story of Omkara is based on Shakespeare's celebrated masterpiece Othello. Talking about Saif Ali Khan's role in Omkara, let's take a look at some of his best moments from the crime drama.

Saif Ali Khan best moments from Omkara

When Langda Tyagi saves Raiju Tiwari

Even though Saif Ali Khan played an out and out baddie in the movie, his friendship with Raiju Tiwari keeps you glued with the story. In this scene, Saif Ali Khan tries to console Raiju aka Deepak Dobiyal's character post his heartbreak. But Raiju is so depressed that she jumps into the river to commit suicide, that's when unlike his usual nature, Langda Tyagi too jumps into the water to save his friend from drowning. An interesting scene which shows a different and adorable side of Saif Ali Khan in Omkara.

When Saif isn't declared the leader

Source: Youtube

Post this scene in Omkara, Saif Ali Khan turns rogue against Ajay Devgn, and plots a conspiracy against him. In this scene, Ajay Devgn chooses a new member. Vivek Oberoi, to be the next leader, instead of Saif his old friend. This shocks Saif, and his expressions in this hard-hitting scene are nothing short of a visual treat.

The Railway Track Scene

Source: Youtube

Saif and Ajay both performed this scene like thorough professionals. The way Saif smartly tricks Ajay in his web of lies is a must-watch. Even though Saif Ali Khan is beaten up badly on the railway track in this scene, still he manages to escape death due to his manipulative words.

