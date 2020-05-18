Alaya F's Pictures From All-India Trip Will Make Fans Plan An Escape Right Away; See Pics

Ever since Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Apart from impressing masses with her acting virtuoso, Alaya F has a knack for entertaining fans on social media, as the actor often shares unseen pictures and videos of her trips across the country. Here are some pictures from Alaya F’s India tour. Read details.

As seen in the picture shared, Alaya can be seen posing flaunting her back feather tattoo, as she poses before the Taj Mahal. Leaving her flocks open, Alaya can be seen donning a backless floral outfit, which is accessorised with a pair of jhumkas. With the picture shared, Alaya wrote: “Started the new year with the Taj Mahal”. Take a look:

In this picture shared, Alaya can be seen posing near the Ganges of the cultural capital of the country, Varanasi. Donning a yellow sweater, Alaya can be seen beating the cold of the North Indian city with a muffler wrapped around her neck. The actor can be also seen wearing a garland. With the picture shared, Alaya wrote: “Varanasi is probably one of the most special places I’ve ever been to in my life. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt so connected to India. The start of this year really has been magical💛”. Take a look:

As seen in the picture shared, Alaya can be seen posing for pictures before the magnificent, Jaisalmer Fort. In the picture shared, Alaya can be seen donning a crochet sweater, which is accessorised with a scarf. Take a look at the picture shared:

Alaya’s debut film: Jawaani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past.

