Pooja Bedi Reveals Her Children Alaya F And Omar Asked Her To Settle Down In Her Life

Pooja Bedi has been a single mother to her two kids Alaya F and son Omar. Post her divorce to Farhan Furniturewala, she later found love in Maneck Contractor. She got engaged to Maneck on Valentine’s Day last year and will soon tie the knot. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Pooja Bedi revealed that her children encouraged her to get married and settle down.

In the interview, Pooja Bedi said that her children have really liked the men in her life. She added that for whatever reason it never worked out, she enjoyed the journey with them. She further mentioned that just before Maneck came into her life, Alaya F and Omar were chatting about something and they told her that she should really get her life together. Pooja Bedi added that they quoted the example of their father Farhaan Furniturewala who is happily married and has a kid, and said that she should also get someone and just get married and settle down.

Maneck Contractor was Pooja Bedi’s senior in school and they reconnected year after they met on their Alumni Whatsapp group, as per reports. The duo dated each other for almost a year and then got engaged. Pooja Bedi received a very romantic proposal and she also posted about it on her social media. She wrote, “He has literally swept me off my feet... I accepted Maneck Contractor’s proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm.”

He has literally swept me off my feet... ❤ i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon ❤

Meanwhile, Pooja Bedi has been spending her quarantine with her kids Alaya F and Omar. The trio has been often seen playing different games and also having some fun time with each other. Alaya F recently posted a video in which they were seen playing the game 'Most Likely To' and also mocked each other while playing.

