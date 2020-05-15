Alaya F Sends Out An SOS On Her Insta And It's NOT What You Think It Is

Alaya F is quite active on Instagram and keeps fans updated about her life. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor has confidently won the hearts of moviegoers right after her debut film. Alaya F recently posted an SOS on her Instagram that went viral. Here are details from her post and it really is not what you think it is.

Alaya F sends out an SOS and it's NOT what you think it is

Pooja Bedi's daughter has made news with not just her movie but also her Instagram handle. Alaya F's Instagram is flooded with pictures from her travels. Recently, Alaya sent out an SOS. Fans were in a frenzy reading her caption at first only to know that the context of this caption was her recent obsession with art. In her latest Instagram video was seen painting her face. The actor captioned the video asking fans to either send help or more art sheets as both would do her good. Alaya's fans earlier fell in love with her cooking videos and other newfound quarantine skills.

Alaya F was earlier seen in the film, Jawaani Janeman along with stars Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. The movie's promotions made quite some big news but rather had an average appeal at the box-office. The film directed by Nitin Kakkar has a 6.7 rating on IMDb. Although moviegoers were not as happy with the plot of the film, Alaya's performance received critical acclaim for her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman.

