Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, And Alaya F Bring Out Their Lovely Lilac Looks For The Summer

When it comes to dresses and outfit colours, light shades are the ones that give a sense of brightness and happiness. One of these light shades is lilac. It seems that many Bollywood actors are opting for this beautiful light and subtle shade when it comes to their outfits as well. This colour can be used in casual looks as well as for a simple yet dazzling outfit as well.

Here are some great examples of lilac-coloured outfits in Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram wearing a lilac dress. This short yet sweet dress is from the 'summer somewhere' collection by Meghna Goyal. The actor went for a wavy hairstyle. She paired the dress with white stilettos.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde shared a picture of herself in a lilac gown. The gown has some cute fluffs and puffs on the bottom with thin, strap sleeves. Pooja's makeup is subtle as she went for nude and bronze shades. She has made her hair in a large puff and wore some small golden earrings.

Alaya F

Alaya F wore a beautiful lilac dress with a mix of tulle and mesh. The dress has some flowers and leaves embroidery towards the waist area. Alaya has matched this dress with light colours and a metallic lipstick. She has gone for a messy ponytail style for her hair.

Source: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde & Alaya F Instagram