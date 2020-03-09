The Debate
Alaya F Loves Flaunting Her Wing Tattoo And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Alaya F's Insta page is filled with amazing photos. She has never shied away from showing her love for tattoos and flaunts her back tattoo quite often. Read on.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

22-year-old Alaya F made a great impact in Bollywood with her role in her debut film Jawani Jaaneman. Her performance in her debut film was appreciated by her fans and the newcomer also managed to impress fashion critics with her impeccable style. She has been creating waves with her fashion statements and photoshoots.

The daughter of Farhan Furniturewalla and Pooja Bedi, Alaya has also gained a lot of popularity with her envious sense of fashion. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans with her fashionable pictures. Be it western looks or ethnic attires, the actor never fails to amaze her fans. The actor also loves to get inked, and the below pictures are proof that she loves her wing tattoo a lot.

Alaya F loves flaunting her wing tattoo on the back

Anaya flaunts her look on the boat

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

From her visit to Agra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Alaya's love for nature

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

This stunning picture shows her wing tattoo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

The one with the blonde girl and a bottle of champagne

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

In love with her pet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer Jaawani Jaaneman. The film had been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and was released on January 31, 2020. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the movie also features Tabu, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles.

