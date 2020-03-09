Alaya F Loves Flaunting Her Wing Tattoo And These Pictures Are Proof

22-year-old Alaya F made a great impact in Bollywood with her role in her debut film Jawani Jaaneman. Her performance in her debut film was appreciated by her fans and the newcomer also managed to impress fashion critics with her impeccable style. She has been creating waves with her fashion statements and photoshoots.

The daughter of Farhan Furniturewalla and Pooja Bedi, Alaya has also gained a lot of popularity with her envious sense of fashion. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans with her fashionable pictures. Be it western looks or ethnic attires, the actor never fails to amaze her fans. The actor also loves to get inked, and the below pictures are proof that she loves her wing tattoo a lot.

ALSO READ: Alaya F Slays In Printed Outfits And These Pictures Prove It; See Here

Alaya F loves flaunting her wing tattoo on the back

Anaya flaunts her look on the boat

From her visit to Agra

Alaya's love for nature

ALSO READ: Alaya F's Pictures In various Instagram filters To Inspire Your Next Photoshoot; See

This stunning picture shows her wing tattoo

The one with the blonde girl and a bottle of champagne

In love with her pet

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer Jaawani Jaaneman. The film had been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and was released on January 31, 2020. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the movie also features Tabu, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Alaya F’s Pictures That Give Serious Cues On How To Pose For That Perfect Instagram Pic!

ALSO READ: Alaya F Loves Monochrome Filter & These Pics Prove It; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.