Alaya F Carries A Marble Lion In Her 'trustee Jhol'; Know What Else Her Handbag Contains

Bollywood actor Alaya F has bagged praises and appreciation from the critics and the audience for her performance in her debut film. During the promotions of her first film, Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F gave numerous interviews, in which she gave a sneak peek to fans into her lifestyle. In one of the interviews with a leading entertainment portal, Alaya F revealed what she carries in her bag. Read on to know what her 'Trustee Jhol' has in it.

READ | Alaya F And Pooja Bedi Set The Ramp Ablaze In This Throwback Photo | Check Out

What Alaya F carries in her Trustee Jhol?

Interestingly, the first thing that came out of Alaya's handbag (which she calls a Trustee Jhol) was another small side bag, which she usually carries while hanging out with friends or family. Later, Alaya took out a moisturiser and phone. While calling her handbag a complete mess, she kept a bottle of perfume and a pair of sunglasses on the table. Further, she picked a portable charger and a marble lion figure from her bag.

READ | Alaya F Reveals Watching 'Jawaani Jaaneman' For 500th Time In The Video; See Here

As the video-interview progressed, the 22-year-old actor revealed that to calm herself during shoots or long breaks, she carries a sketchbook and colour pens. Alaya also showed some of her sketches. Talking further, Alaya said that she always has a green tea, a bottle of vitamins tablets and chew gum in her handbag. Later, she lined up the other usual essentials things such as hairclip, tampons, a roll-on perfume and medicine.

READ | When Alaya F Made Her Debut On Television With Mother Pooja Bedi; Know Details

Further in the interview, Alaya F was asked about three essential things that are always in her bag. To which she replied that it is her wallet, phone, and drawing book and colour pens pouch. While talking about the essential makeup product, Alaya said that lip balm is a go-to makeup product that she always keeps handy.

READ | Alaya F Recalls Her Parents' Reaction To The Trailer Of Her Debut Movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.