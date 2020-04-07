Alaya F Shares Her Home Workout, Urges 'important To Nurture Health More Than Ever'

Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with the Saif Ali Khan-tabu starrer film Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, took to her Instagram account and shared her home workout routine while being locked indoors due to the lockdown. She shared the over three-minute-long video of herself doing some basic exercises for her fans to follow while under self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alaya also urged her followers to 'stay occupied and productive in a time like this' and said,"It’s important for us to nurture our health more than ever now".

Have a look:

Read | Alaya F's photos from her childhood are too cute to handle

Here’s the workout Alaya has shared:

- Skipping or Jogging on the spot (2 minutes)

- Squat Hold (1 minute)

- Squat Jump (3x10)

- Push Ups / Knee Push Ups (3x10)

- Superman Stretch (20 times)

- Right Lunge (3x15)

- Left Lunge (3x15)

- Squat Side Step (3x15)

- Plank (1 minute)

- Side to Side Hip Dip (3x10)

- Right Side Plank Dips (3x10)

- Left Side Plank Dips (3x10)

- Leg Raises (10 Full, 10 Low, 10 High)

- Sitting Crunches (3x15)

- Side Crunches (3x25 each side)

- Bicycle Crunch (3x25 each side)

- Hip Thrust (15 times)

- Stretch

Read | Alaya F's idea of waking up is all of us in the morning; check out

Along with the details of her workout, Alaya also wrote in the caption, "Stretch and rest as often as you want between it! There’s no rush! Each body is different, do what feels right for you and do it at your own pace🤗".

Read | Alaya F carries a marble lion in her 'trustee jhol'; know what else her handbag contains

The actor has been actively updating her social media handle with her activities amid the lockdown. Earlier she had posted the recipe for a pancake that she evidently cooked in the kitchen at her home. Alaya also shared the video tutorial for making pancakes for her fans and followers.

Take a look:

Read | Follow Alaya F's Protein Pancake recipe for a quick quarantine snack

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.