Alaya F Is A Sight To Behold In These Lovely Pastel Coloured Outfits

Bollywood actor Alaya F has managed to impress the audiences and the critics in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. Apart from that, the actor is also garnering several praises for being a true blue fashionista. Alaya F never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices.

Alaya F has also wowed her fans by slaying some lovely pastel shade outfits. Alaya F has inevitably nailed the look and has given some major fashion goals to her fans. Just one film old, Alaya F is truly proving to be a bundle of talent with her impressive acting chops and lovely sartorial choices. Here are some of the instances wherein the actor looked gorgeous in pastel shade outfits.

Here are all the times Alaya F slayed in some pastel outfits

Floral Love

Alaya F is looking like a million bucks in this pastel coloured outfit. Alaya F has opted for a pastel shade outfit with floral patterns. The backdrop of the picture is further adding to the beauty of the frame.

A visual delight

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor has opted for a low neck, pastel shade ruffled gown with floral embellishments. With her hair tied Iin a ponytail, she has opted for a dewy makeup and stylish heels. Take a look at the picture.

A bombshell indeed

The actor is raising the temperature several notches in this pastel shade lehenga. The outfit is further complementing her slender frame. The actor has also gone minimal with the makeup.

