Alaya F Looks Stunning In Gorgeous Earrings & These Pics Prove It; See Here

Alaya F has become popular ever since the release of her highly anticipated Jawaani Jaaneman. Be it her acting skills, her beauty or style, everything about her seems to be just perfect, according to her fans. Apart from showcasing her acting skills, she seems to be a fashion queen too and is known for her classy sartorial choices and even better are her earring picks.

The actor's earring game seems to be quite strong and if fans want to have a great earring collection as that of Alaya F's, then scroll down to know more:

Alaya F's earrings that are perfect to rock for any occasion

Pulling off these hoop earrings like Alaya F would be something. Open hair and short jumpsuit just like the actor would do the trick when thinking of wearing these hoops. Casual western outfits will go perfect with these earrings.

These delicate danglers are an in thing and is it no surprise that the actor opted for one. If you have strong earlobes then it is easy to pull off these earrings. Have a look:

The actor wore these drop delicate earrings and it just looks perfect on her. She looks beautiful in the avatar and the earrings just steal the look. If simple and elegant cuts are something one likes, then buying a pair of these would be perfect.

Alaya definitely aces the art of sporting traditional metallic jhumkas, because this time she opted for the jhumkas and it worked for her ethnic look. Going traditional on the earrings and then wearing a heavily embellished outfit is yet another great thing one can do for the wedding season. Check out:

