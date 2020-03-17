The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alaya F Looks Stunning In Gorgeous Earrings & These Pics Prove It; See Here

Bollywood News

Alaya F has a huge collection of earrings displayed on her Instagram. Take a look at her exclusive collection of earrings. Read on to know more details.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Alaya F has become popular ever since the release of her highly anticipated Jawaani Jaaneman. Be it her acting skills, her beauty or style, everything about her seems to be just perfect, according to her fans. Apart from showcasing her acting skills, she seems to be a fashion queen too and is known for her classy sartorial choices and even better are her earring picks.

The actor's earring game seems to be quite strong and if fans want to have a great earring collection as that of Alaya F's, then scroll down to know more:

ALSO READ | Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya Furniturewala Is A Breakout Star; 7 Lesser-known Facts About Her

ALSO READ | Alaya Furniturewala Is Surely Climbing The Fashion Charts With THESE Ethnic & Party Looks

Alaya F's earrings that are perfect to rock for any occasion

Pulling off these hoop earrings like Alaya F would be something. Open hair and short jumpsuit just like the actor would do the trick when thinking of wearing these hoops. Casual western outfits will go perfect with these earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

These delicate danglers are an in thing and is it no surprise that the actor opted for one. If you have strong earlobes then it is easy to pull off these earrings. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

The actor wore these drop delicate earrings and it just looks perfect on her. She looks beautiful in the avatar and the earrings just steal the look. If simple and elegant cuts are something one likes, then buying a pair of these would be perfect.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

Alaya definitely aces the art of sporting traditional metallic jhumkas, because this time she opted for the jhumkas and it worked for her ethnic look. Going traditional on the earrings and then wearing a heavily embellished outfit is yet another great thing one can do for the wedding season. Check out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

ALSO READ | Disha Patani And Alaya F's Fashion Face-off: Who Aced The Blingy Green Outfit Better?

ALSO READ | Jawaani Jaaneman Introduces Alaya F As 'new Star Of The New Decade' In The All-new Poster

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Trump
TRUMP'S RACIST CORONAVIRUS REMARK
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19