These Kriti Kharbanda Outfits Are Goals For An Informal Party Outing

Kriti Kharbanda is an emerging actor in Bollywood. Having done films like Guest In London (2018) and Housefull 4 (2019), Kriti has successfully created a place of her own in this industry. Along with her great acting and versatility, Kriti is also well-known for her fashion sense. Here are Kriti Kharbanda’s best party looks.

Kriti Kharbanda is seen posing in a silver sequin dress. The dress has a deep neck and balloon sleeves. Her dress has a knot tied at her upper waist. She has made a centre partition of her hair and tied them tightly at the back. She has applied silver shimmer eye makeup and black nail paint. She accessories herself by wearing silver earrings.

For an event, Kriti Kharbanda donned a very pretty light blue, pink, and silver coloured sequin wrap dress. Her dress had a silver belt at the upper waist of her dress, and she has tied a knot with it at the front. She has given her hair a centre partition and left them straight and open. She wore transparent stilettoes and long earrings along with it.

Kriti Kharbani looks stunning in this orange silk gown. The dress has a thigh-high slit and a loose deep neck. She has a knot tied at the left side of her upper waist. She has given her hair a middle partition and left them straight and open. She wore long golden earrings and golden stilettoes to complete her look.

