Jennifer Winget's Best Party Outfits That You Need To Check Out Now!

Jennifer Winget started her career with Hungama TV’s Karthika (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Jennifer was last seen in Colors TV’s Bepannaah, opposite Harshad Chopda. Apart from her amazing acting skills, the actor is also famous for her amazing fashion sense. Here we have compiled some of her best party looks to take style tips from

Jennifer Winget's best party outfits

Jennifer Winget was seen wearing a black colour tube dress. The dress has a thigh-high slit. The actor has worn white and golden shoes under the dress. Jennifer has given her hair side partition and left them open with beachy waves at the end.

Jennifer is seen wearing a shocking pink short dress with an off-shoulder on the right side and a black shrug on top of the dress. She has given her hair centre partition and tied them tightly in a bun at the back, leaving some hair loose in front. She completed her look with a shimmery golden bag, golden earrings, and smokey eyes.

Jennifer is seen donning this mint dress tube gown. Her gown is a tube, deep neck, and backless. She has tied her hair tightly in a bun on her head and has applied naturally light makeup.

