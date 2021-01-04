Ali Abbas Zafar Ties The Knot; Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Pour In Sweet Wishes

On January 4, 2021, director and producer, Ali Abbas Zafar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of a couple holding hands. In the picture, a woman’s hand can be seen wearing golden jewellery while a man holding her hand can be seen in a white coloured ethnic outfit. Ali did not describe the picture in detail but simply wrote, “Bismillah” in the caption. Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi and others wished him 'congratulations'.

Katrina Kaif congratulates director Ali Abbas Zafar in his latest post

As soon as the picture was posted, many of his friends from the industry and his fans showered love in the comments section. Ek Tha Tiger actor Katrina Kaif also commented, “Congratulations to u both” with a red heart. Isabelle Kaif too wished him ‘Congratulations’ and dropped a heart. Tiger Zinda Hai actor Angad Bedi and Zaara Yesmin too wished the director ‘Mubaraka’ in the comments.

While many people simply wished the filmmaker, several of his fans speculated about his marriage. A fan asked him in the comments, “Girl Kaun hai? (who is the girl?)”. Another one wrote, “She’s so lucky” with a heart. Many others wished him ‘congratulations’ and poured their blessings.

Ali Abbas Zafar's photos

Ali recently celebrated three years of his Bollywood hit Tiger Zinda Hai's release. He shared a still from the movie and captioned the post as, “Tiger Zinda Hai @yrf… 3 years of so much of love” with a red heart. His fans too dropped positive comments. A fan commented, “Loved it soo Much! Thanks for Presenting Zoya so Amazingly”. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which released in 2012. The action-thriller features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra in the essential roles. Tiger Zinda Hai is considered to be one of the most expensive Hindi films.

The Sultan filmmaker is all set for his upcoming release Tandav on the online streaming site Amazon Prime Video on January 15. He released shared posters of the series featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The plot uncovers the dark lanes of Indian politics. Ali’s fans showed their excitement for the upcoming political drama and wished him luck in the comments.

Image Source: Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram

