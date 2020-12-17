'Tandav' teaser: Saif Ali Khan aces his role as a powerful politician in high octane drama

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the teaser of its much-awaited political dramaTandav which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the political drama stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The nine-episode series is set to premieres on January 15. The short clip showcases the intricacies and life of a politician and the burden that he carries on his shoulders to lead society. The clip opens with a huge crowd waving political flags, as Saif, who plays a politician, waves to the crowd and talks about how politics rule the society.

Apart from Saif, the political drama will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sunil Grover in key roles. The teaser opens with a voice-over by Tigmanshu Dhulia saying, “The one who is the country's Prime Minister is the true king.” The camera then pans wide and shows a large party gathering awaiting their politician's arrival and then walks in Saif looking sharp and suave. Ali Abbas Zafar shared the teaser of the series on Instagram and wrote, “Tandav teaser. #TandavOnPrime releasing on Jan 15.”

Several fans of the star cast and the director quickly poured in their love for the teaser and expressed their excitement over the same. One of the users wrote, “Can't wait!!!.” Another user wrote, “Brilliant cast. Cannot wait,” while a third user chimed in and wrote, “Looks good.” Another echoed similar love and wrote, “All of my fav in just one frame, just cannot wait.”

Tandav marks the digital debut of filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and actress Dimple Kapadia. Talking about his experience of shooting for the series, he said, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world."

Earlier, the makers of the series unveiled the first glimpse of its much-awaited and touted to be the biggest show Tandav. The official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video wrote that they're all set to get into the 'Tandav mode'. In the first look of Tandav, Saif is seen holding a stance and seems like a powerful character in a highly politically charged atmosphere. According to Amazon Prime Video, the series will focus on various political issues and conflicts.

