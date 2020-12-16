Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav' First Look Is Out Now, Actor Plays The Role Of A Politician

Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited show Tandav's first look has been released today. The show is an Amazon original and will feature Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The teaser of the show will be dropped on Thursday, December 17. Here's everything you need to know about the Saif Ali Khan's Amazon Prime show before they release the teaser tomorrow.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Left Surprised After Paparazzi Slide Cameras Under Building Gate; Watch

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav first look

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the first glimpse of its much-awaited and touted to be the biggest show Tandav. The official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video wrote that they're all set to get into the 'Tandav mode'. The show will premiere on the OTT platform in 2021. The series is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who also shared the post on his Instagram handle. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of a politician and the show will also feature actors like Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover.

In the first look of Tandav, Saif is seen holding a stance and seems like a powerful character in a highly politically charged atmosphere. According to Amazon Prime Video, the series will focus on various political issues and conflicts. The name Tandav has raised the anticipation of his fans.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Posts Throwback Picture From Soha's Wedding

In September this year, Ali Abbas Zafar had shared a photo while Saif was seen dubbing for a scene. In the photo, Saif was seated on a sofa and was seen narrating a few lines from the show. The crew of the recording team was seen wearing the PPE kit as they had to dub the series during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, "Dubbing in the time of #covid 19 #saifalikhan with Dilip Subramaniam, the new way of working" Take a look at the photo here:

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Posts Throwback Picture From Soha's Wedding

Saif Ali Khan on the work front

Saif is said to be the flag bearer for Bollywood stars featuring on the digital platform. He had made his debut with Sacred Games on Netflix playing the role of Sartaj Singh. He was also last seen playing Abhimanyu Veer in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara. Saif Ali Khan's movies like Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji and Laal Kaptaan were critically acclaimed. He will soon be seen playing Bunty in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He also signed a film Pavan Kirpalani called Bhoot Police featuring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He's Most Afraid Of On Jacqueline Fernandez's New Podcast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.