Kritika Kamra Shares New Poster Of 'Tandav', Surprises Fans With Trailer's Release Date

After treating fans with the gripping teaser of the much-awaited web series Tandav, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the show. Actress Kritika Kamrawho will be seen playing a vital role in the series, took to Twitter and shared the exciting news with the fans. Kritika posted the poster of the series and informed that the trailer will release on January 4.

Tandav release date

The poster showed the entire ensemble star cast of the show including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayyub, and many more in their respective characters. While sharing the exciting news, Kritika wrote, “Savdhaan rahiye, kal Tandav hone waala hai! #TandavOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow.”

Read: 'Tandav': Amazon Prime Video Releases Character Posters Of Saif, Dimple, Grover & Others

Read: Saif Ali Khan Plays Cricket With Director Ali Abbas Zafar On 'Tandav' Sets, See Pics

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the political drama stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The nine-episode series is set to premieres on January 15. The teaser of the series showcases the intricacies and life of a politician and the burden that he carries on his shoulders to lead society. The clip opens with a huge crowd waving political flags, as Saif, who plays a politician, waves to the crowd and talks about how politics rule the society.

Tandav marks the digital debut of filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and actress Dimple Kapadia. Talking about his experience of shooting for the series, he said, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world." Apart from the teaser, the makers also unveiled the character posters from the film while giving a glimpse of the actors who will be a part of the high-end drama show. The character posters have just increased the excitement quotient in fans.

Read: 'Tandav' Teaser: Saif Ali Khan Aces His Role As A Powerful Politician In High Octane Drama

Read: Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav' First Look Is Out Now, Actor Plays The Role Of A Politician

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.