Ali Fazal Announces Upcoming Project With Avani Rai In Latest Instagram Post

Ali Fazal, who, like most celebs, has been active on social media amidst the COVID-19 pandemic took to his Instagram on August 26 and posted a black and white photo captured by Avani Rai. In a cryptic message, he announced an upcoming project with the cinematographer. Read on to know more details about the whole story.

Ali Fazal's Instagram post

Ali Fazal captioned the post as: Premier projet de @avani.rai !! I needn’t say more. She writes on film. ( photo by @avani.rai )

Archive - wrapped an important film. A very necessary film recently. More on that in good time. This here is a remnant of that or whatever got left. -- wrote the actor.

His fans filled the comments section with love as they adored the photo that he shared. Check out the fans' reaction to his post:

Fans react to Ali Fazal's Instagram post:

Ali Fazal on the work front

On the work front, Ali Fazal's upcoming movie Death on The Nile, which is based on a novel of Agatha Christie by the same name, is releasing globally on October 23, 2020. Tasveer, a short film featuring the actor, was released on August 18, 2020, and the most awaited Season 2 of Mirzapur also releases on October 23, 2020.

About Ali Fazal's Death on the Nile

Ali Fazal recently shared the trailer of his upcoming mystery-thriller Death on the Nile, which he dedicated to his late mother. Check out the trailer:

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile is a sequel to 2017's mystery thriller Murder on the Orient Express, which was a massive success. It also marks the return of the director as Detective Hercule Poirot. The star-studded cast includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Michael Green who was the screenwriter for Murder on the Orient Express also returns to write the script for Death on the Nile.

