Ali Fazal Reacts To Vasan Bala Calling Him 'Rowdy Baby'; 'can't Stop Laughinggg'

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently re-shared a story through his official social media account. He took to the platform and posted a story by screenwriter Vasan Bala. The latter used his creativity to form a fun video featuring Ali Fazal in a movie and tagged him. Check out Ali Fazal’s story-post on the social media platform:

Ali Fazal re-shares Instagram story by Vasan Bala

Ali Fazal re-shared a story through his Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 20, 2020. The Bollywood star reacted to the story by Vasan Bala, who created a hilarious meme featuring him. The video showcases a clip from the movie starring Ali Fazal. The screenwriter also synced a peppy song Rowdy Baby with the same.

The video story features Ali Fazal as a part of the Hollywood movie Death on the Nile, which also stars Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Rose Leslie, and Armie Hammer, among others. In the story, Vasan Bala refers to the Bollywood star as Rowdy Baby by using the song of the same name. Ali Fazal reacted to Vasan Bala’s Instagram story with a hilarious response. He wrote, “I can’t stop laughing… Bas Yahi Hai…Imma Rowdy Yo! Hahahaha”. Check out his response to the meme story video:

Ali Fazal also shared other celebrity’s stories applauding the actor after the release of Death on the Nile trailer. He took to the social media platform and posted everyone’s reactions to the video. Check out some of the stories, which his supporters shared:

About Ali Fazal's Death on the Nile

Death on the Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. The Kenneth Branagh-directorial revolves around Detective Hercule Poirot, who investigates the murder of an heiress aboard a cruise ship on the river Nile. The classic drama movie is likely to come out on October 23, 2020. Moreover, it will be one of the international projects to get a global release during the COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer of Death on the Nile was out on August 19, 2020, which garnered positive response from fans. Take a look:

