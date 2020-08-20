Ali Fazal Dedicates His Hollywood Project 'Death On The Nile' Trailer To Late Mother

Ali Fazal will appear next in star-studded Hollywood movie, Death on the Nile. The first official trailer of the film has been recently released. As the actor shared the trailer, he dedicated it to his mother, who passed away in June 2020.

Ali Fazal dedicates 'Death on the Nile' trailer to his mother

Ali Fazal took his Twitter handle, where he has been quite active, to share Death on the Nile trailer. As he tweeted a poster of the movie along with the link to its first trailer, he dedicated it to his late mother, stating that it is for her. The actor mentioned that she might have liked the trailer and the film.

This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it. https://t.co/LpS7BDpDSB pic.twitter.com/C5dgiOVWrB — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 19, 2020

Ali Fazal’s tweet dedicating Death on the Nile trailer to his mom made his fans emotional. Many congratulated the actor on his upcoming Hollywood venture. Some said that there are looking forward to the movie, while others passed their best wishes to Ali.

Ali Fazal’s mother breathed her last on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow. The spokesperson of the actor cited health complications as the cause of her demise, in a statement. The 33-year-old actor paid tribute to his late mother with an emotional tweet. He stated that she was his source of creativity and was his everything. In the picture, his mother is seen sitting on a beach in a park.

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

'Death on the Nile' Trailer and more

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller film, which also marks his return as Detective Hercule Poirot. It is a follow-up to the 2017’s mystery thriller, Murder on the Orient Express, which was a success at the box office. The much-anticipated film has an ensemble cast of Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile plot shows Hercule Poirot back in his detective job to solve a murder that alters his soul. The killing takes place in a luxurious cruise with everyone under the detective’s radar. It is said to be a crime of passion, obsession, jealousy and love. The trailer also suggests that murder was just the beginning, hinting at more suspense than just the killing.

The movie is based on 1937’s novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The screenwriter of Murder on the Orient Express, Michael Green, returns to pen down Death on the Nile. 20th Century Studios, owned by Disney, will distribute the movie worldwide. Death on the Nile is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020, globally.

