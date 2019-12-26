Ali Fazal Doesn't Believe In Language Barriers

Ali Fazal has proven his mettle as an actor in not just commercial Hindi films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Happy Bhag Jayegi but also with out-of-the-box independent films on the digital streaming platforms. The actor was last seen in Netflix's House Arrest and Amazon Videos' web series titled Mirzapur and has received critical acclaim for his performances in both the films.

Fazal has also acted in a couple of international films and now desires to work in the South Indian film industry. As per agency reports, the Victoria & Abdul actor had wanted to work in either Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam films earlier this year as the South Indian film industry has been churning out some world-class films. The actor stated his belief that language must never stand in the way of doing some good cinema.

"That's the endeavor to seek out good work in every language possible, and find characters that challenge me and enthuse me to push myself beyond my comfort zone and absorb their complexities," said Ali Fazal.

Fazal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Hollywood film titled Death On The Nile. It is reportedly a sequel to the 2017 film Murder On The Orient Express. The film will be Fazal's fourth venture into Hollywood after Furious 7, For Here Or To Go? and Victoria & Abdul.

"Language cannot be a barrier for any actor. Neither can their geographical location nor their ethnicity be. My motive is to create a world filled with great content with people who are so invested in their art that where they come from ceases to matter. We are no longer in that phase where one has to shift Hollywood to be in Hollywood. I am going to continue living in India and keep flying in and out," Fazal added.

Death On the Nile - an Agatha Christie crime thriller

Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is based on Agatha Christie's whodunnit of the same name. Branagh will be playing sleuth Hercule Poirot in the film. The film also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Russel Brand, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders among others.

(With agency inputs)

