Ali Fazal Opens Up About His Wedding With Richa Chadha Being Postponed Due To Lockdown

With the Coronavirus pandemic grappling the country, the Government officials have announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to curb the local transmission of the invisible threat. From business to films, many events across the globe have been postponed due to the Coronavirus. Recently, actor Alia Fazal, who was supposed to get married to long-time beau, Richa Chadha, spoke about how the lockdown has affected his marriage plans and hoped for a better future. Read details.

Ali Fazal on wedding with Richa Chadha

In conversation with a leading news daily, actor Ali Fazal spoke about how he is spending his quarantine time at home. On being asked about the postponement of his marriage with actor Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal remarked that everyone’s life has been postponed because of the unprecedented crisis. Adding to the same, Ali Fazal hoped for people to come out of this as different individuals, a better system and a proper climate.

Speaking about missing Richa, Ali Fazal told that he is happy being responsible by following the lockdown and social distancing rules. Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit film, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie and as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film from October 2020.

If everything falls in place soon, the audience will get to see the real-life couple once again back on the silver screen soon. For those unaware, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal reportedly fell in love after the shoot of Fukrey, which hit the theatres in 2013, followed by its sequel Fukrey Returns, which released in 2017. It remains to see when the makers will release its third installment.

Some amazing folk doing really great work on ground to help stray animals. In these mad times of Covid -19. Please support how ever you can and spread awareness. https://t.co/MZH322L5PA — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 12, 2020

