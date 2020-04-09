Ali Fazal Reunites With 'Mirzapur' Co-star Surbhi Jyoti For 'Aaj Bhi' Music Video; Watch

Actor Ali Fazal in a recent interview shared his delight about reuniting with his Mirazapur team for a music video. This music video stars actor Surbhi Jyoti along with Fazal and the song is sung by Vishal Mishra. For those of you who are not aware of this, Ali Fazal played the lead role of gangster Guddi Bhaiyya in the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur.

Actor Ali Fazal has carved a place for himself in Bollywood. Fazal has starred in several Bollywood and international projects and recently starred in Amazon Prime’s hit series Mirzapur. In the series, Ali Fazal played the role of a gangster named Guddu Bhaiyya.

Recently, Ali Fazal reunited with his Mirzapur team, not for the shoot of their show’s second season but a music video. Ali is set to star with actor Surbhi Jyoti in a music video of a song titled Aaj Bhi. Fazal spoke about this mini-reunion with his Mirzapur team in a recent interview with a media portal.

Talking about this reunion Ali said that the Mirzapur team is “home” for him. He continued and shared his joy of reuniting with the DOPs of Mirzapur Guru and Sanjay. Ali Fazal further added that he has spent a lot of time working with Guru hence he understands his “vibes and cues”. Talking about the music video and shooting it with his Mirzapur team he said that it was truly “enjoyable”. He also said that the Aaj Bhi music video shows a unique take about “unrequited love”.

During the interview, Ali Fazal also spoke in detail about his music video co-star Surbhi Jyoti. He said that this the first time he is working with Surbhi. He called her “super cool” and also revealed that the two keep chatting about movies and food. Summing up the entire experience of shooting the Aaj Bhi music video Ali Fazal said he had “such a blast” shooting in Chandigarh for four days straight.

