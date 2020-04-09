The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Esha Gupta's Flexibility In Yoga Photos Makes Ali Fazal's 'muscles Ache'

Bollywood News

Esha Gupta recently posted another flexible yoga picture which made Ali Fazal's muscles ache. Read further to know more about the picture and fans, comments.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
esha gupta

Esha Gupta is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. Recently the actor pulled off a complex and interesting yoga pose which left fans stunned. Ali Fazal too was so shocked by the pose that he left a relatable comment.

Esha Gupta and her flexible yoga photos elicit a response from Ali Fazal

Also Read | Lockdown Diaries: Esha Gupta Dresses Up For A Video Call; Netizens Love The Look

Esha Gupta is an avid social media user and therefore keeps her fans posted on her recent developments. She is also a fitness and yoga enthusiast and keeps posting her various poses on social media. Fans are often inspired by her dedication and hard work and applaud her for her strong determination. Recently Esha Gupta posted a picture which shocked her fans and her celebrity friends as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Also Read | Esha Gupta's Instagram Love For Fitness Is Evident In These Posts, Check Them Out

The actor posed in a complex and visually difficult yoga pose. Her fans were shocked to see her pull off these asanas so effortlessly and praised her in the comments. Ali Fazal, who is known for his acting abilities, too took the time out and commented on Esha Gupta’s picture mentioning how tough the pose looked to him. The actor wrote in the comment that his muscles started aching just by looking at her pose in that manner.

Also Read | Esha Gupta's Instagram Post with A Selfie With Faux Freckles; Fans Call Her 'Desi Kendall Jenner'

Ali Fazal then went on to compliment Esha on her incredible flexibility that she has obtained with years of practice. Several other celebrities also commented on Esha Gupta’s picture. Esha Gupta’s fans too were stunned watching the flexibility of Esha. Earlier too Esha had posted another pose which also stunned fans very much.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Also Read | Esha Gupta's Instagram Monokini Pictures Where She Flaunted Her Toned Body; Check Them Out

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
INDORE, BHOPAL & UJJAIN SEALED
Trump
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT WHO
Indians die in US
11 INDIANS DIE OF COVID IN US
Lockdown
APRIL 14 DECLARED AS CLOSED HOLIDAY
Sri Lanka
RAJAPAKSA THANKS PM MODI
Sikh
US WORRY OVER SAFETY OF AFGHAN SIKH