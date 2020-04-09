Esha Gupta's Flexibility In Yoga Photos Makes Ali Fazal's 'muscles Ache'

Esha Gupta is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. Recently the actor pulled off a complex and interesting yoga pose which left fans stunned. Ali Fazal too was so shocked by the pose that he left a relatable comment.

Esha Gupta is an avid social media user and therefore keeps her fans posted on her recent developments. She is also a fitness and yoga enthusiast and keeps posting her various poses on social media. Fans are often inspired by her dedication and hard work and applaud her for her strong determination. Recently Esha Gupta posted a picture which shocked her fans and her celebrity friends as well.

The actor posed in a complex and visually difficult yoga pose. Her fans were shocked to see her pull off these asanas so effortlessly and praised her in the comments. Ali Fazal, who is known for his acting abilities, too took the time out and commented on Esha Gupta’s picture mentioning how tough the pose looked to him. The actor wrote in the comment that his muscles started aching just by looking at her pose in that manner.

Ali Fazal then went on to compliment Esha on her incredible flexibility that she has obtained with years of practice. Several other celebrities also commented on Esha Gupta’s picture. Esha Gupta’s fans too were stunned watching the flexibility of Esha. Earlier too Esha had posted another pose which also stunned fans very much.

