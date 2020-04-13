Ali Fazal Shares Intriguing Post On Instagram; Fan Drops A Hilarious Comment

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are among the most popular couples in Bollywood today. They have been dating for more than four years now and will be getting married soon. Ali Fazal recently took to social media to share a picture with his lady-love.

Ali Fazal’s intriguing post on Instagram

Ali Fazal recently took to social media to share a monochrome picture with his longtime girlfriend, Richa Chadha. The actor paired the picture with a mind-blowing caption that penned down all of his thoughts in one place. His caption showcased a number of thoughts that went through his mind as he is at home during the lockdown.

In the picture, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are seen in a mirror image with opposite looks. Ali Fazal has donned a simple kurta and dupatta. While Richa Chadha has worn a simple t-shirt in the picture. However, what took away our attention was a particular comment from Ali Fazal’s fan. In the picture, Ali Fazal is seen covering his face to which a fan hilariously commented, “Ye supari muh se nikal ke baat kr rey baba”.

Check out Ali Fazal’s post here:

Here is what Ali Fazal’s fan had to say

(Image Credits: Ali Fazal Instagram)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to tie the knot this month. However, they have shifted their plans to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. Richa Chadha’s close friend, Varun Sharma revealed that the marriage will happen once everything subsides. Reportedly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had applied for a registered marriage in a court in Mumbai.

