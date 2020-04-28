Ali Fazal Shares A Beautiful Poem; Fans Praise Him In Mirzapur's Guddu Bhaiyya Style

The coronavirus lockdown has confined people to stay indoors and practise social distancing. Amid these tough times, people are focusing towards brushing up their old skills or indulging into trying something new. Recently, actor Ali Fazal shared a poem on his Instagram and his fans had a quirky way to react to it.

Ali Fazal shared a poem on his Instagram talking about self-development and growth. The actor talked about how an individual has been on their own and would always be on their own. He further talked about how a person should focus on their self-growth at every point of their life and this because it’s that one person who can change their own self. He also accompanied the post with a beautiful caption, “अल्फ़ाज़ों से हम बुनते हैं तक़दीरें । कुछ ख़यालों में लिपट जाते हैं और कुछ दीवारों में , दोनो में कहानियाँ छिपी हैं । उन्हें उतारने का काम उन्हें सहेजने का नाम ज़िंदगी है।“. (It is the words that we write to bind our destiny. Some words get disappear in our thoughts while some in the walls, in both instances there are several stories hidden in them)

Ali Fazal was seen playing the character of Guddu Bhaiyya in the Amazon Prime's series Mirzapur. As soon as the actor posted the picture, his fans started complimenting him in the Mirzapur 2's Guddu Bhaiyya style. One of the users quoted his own dialogue from season 1 and said, "Guddu Bhaiyya writing poems in quarantine be like - shuru majburi mein kiye the ab maja aa rha hai". In the recent past, Amazon Prime announced the second season of the hit series Mirzapur titled as Mirzapur 2. In the new teaser, Ali Fazal is seen portraying the role of Guddu Bhaiyya and is also seen as one of the main characters of the series.

