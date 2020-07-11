'Mirzapur' Actor Shweta Tripathi Gives Glimpse Of Dubbing Session As Fans Await Season 2

After the crime thriller drama series Mirzapur enthralled the fans, viewers are eagerly waiting for the second season of Amazon Prime's famous series. The first season of the popular web crime thriller series grabbed a lot of attention for its gripping tale and amazing performances by all the actors. Recently, actress Shweta Tripathi piqued the curiosity of the fans and shared pictures from the dubbing sessions. She even hinted that the series is soon to hit the small screen.

Shweta Tripathi shares glimpse of Mirzapur 2 dubbing session

Shweta shared a series of pictures on Instagram giving a glimpse of her dubbing session amid lockdown. In the pictures, the actress who portrays the character of Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu can be seen sitting in a recording studio with the script of the film. While captioning the post, the actress shared her excitement of dubbing for the series and informed her fans that she risked her life amid such situations only for her fans so that the much-awaited series comes soon for all the excited fans.

Apart from Shweta, the actress also shared a glimpse of other actors who were present for dubbing in the studio. Actor Divyendu V Sharmaa who plays the role of Munna Bhaiya can also be seen posing with his script in the studio. While captioning the Instagram story, Shweta wrote, “Mirzapur 2, dubbing diaries, lockdown stories.”

According to a news portal, actors, Priyanshu Painyuli and Vijay Varma will be seen joining in for the next season of Mirzapur. Currently, Priyanshu Painyuli is seen in Extraction opposite Chris Hemsworth. Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma too is expected to be seen on the next season for Mirzapur which has gotten fans even more excited after watching his spectacular performance in Bamfaad. The actors have not yet confirmed anything; however, fans have already begun to express their excitement with the news of the arrival of these two actors in the cast of Mirzapur 2. In an interview with a news portal, Priyanshu Painyuli mentioned that he may or may not be seen in Mirzapur and refused to reveal anything further.

The story of Mirzapur recounts to the narrative of two siblings Guddu (played by Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), who become involved with a universe of drugs, firearms, and viciousness after they get to know Munna (Divyendu Sharma), the child of Mafia supervisor Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi).

(Image credit: Shweta Tripathi/ Instagram)

