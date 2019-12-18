Alia Bhatt In 2019: All You Need To Know About The Actor From Movies To Awards

Actor Alia Bhatt has had a very successful year this year. The actor is known for being a fashion icon of many and is often credited for her impeccable acting sense. From her movies to her upcoming movies, her relationships to her special appearances here’s all you need to know. Check out all you need to know about her here.

Upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Bhrahmastra is the first edition of the superhero trilogy. Sadak 2 is the sequel of 1991 movie Sadak, that featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. Sadak 2 will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who is making a comeback as a director after nearly two decades. This is the first time that Mahesh Bhatt will be directing both his daughters - Alia and Pooja.

Movies released

Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy became a smashing hit. The movie was India’s official entry for the Oscars. Gully Boy won many hearts and won Alia Bhatt many awards. Alia Bhatt had one more release for the year 2019. The multi starrer movie Kalank was also highly appreciated for its performances. Though the movie did not do exceptionally well at the box office.

Special appearance

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year a few years back. This year, Karan Johar released Student of the Year 2 starring a completely new cast. However, Alia Bhatt had a cameo in the movie. She was seen shaking a leg with Tiger Shroff for a special song.

Awards

Alia Bhatt won many awards for her acting in the movie Raazi. From Filmfare to Star Screen Awards, the actor bagged the trophy for multiple categories. She even won the Entertainer of the Year trophy at Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2019. Alia was also nominated for The Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019 at the People’s Choice Awards this year.

