The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Alia Bhatt's Outfits Will Help You Get Ready For All Those Christmas Parties | See Pics

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt's outfit choices have always been loved by her fans, so if you are looking for a perfect out for Christmas parties take a cue from Alia's style.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Christmas is around the corner and so is New Year's Eve. Apart from decorating your house for the celebrations, it is also important to keep your wardrobe ready for Christmas and NYE parties. So if you are looking for some outfit inspiration, do not look any further, Alia Bhatt has got you covered. Check out this story to update your wardrobe and give it Christmassy twist.

Alia Bhatt Christmas wardrobe ideas you should steal

1. The classic red dress

When you are in the Christmas spirit and are looking for the perfect outfit, do not look any further. Choose a red dress just like Alia Bhatt did during her Christmas celebrations. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

Also read | Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Didn't Do Justice To The Book, Claims Author Harinder Sikka

2. A green shimmery dress

Alia Bhatt definitely knows how to add colour to her wardrobe. The Raazi actor chose this green sequined dress during a promotional event and dazzled everywhere. Green is also a colour that is commonly seen in Christmas décor, so choosing this colour for your party outfit is definitely a safe bet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

3.  A pink two-piece suit

Another colour that you need to add to your Christmas wardrobe is the colour pink. This Christmas, you can let down your hair and party freely. Just don a pink two-piece suit like Alia Bhatt and quit all the hassle of a flowy dress. Take a look, Alia Bhatt is here to inspire you to go pink this Christmas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also read | Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor At Their Stylish Best At Mumbai Airport. See Pics

4. A sparkly dress

The best way to grab all the attention this Christmas is by donning a shimmery dress. Take some cues from Alia Bhatt’s Michael Costello dress. This sparkly dress grabs all the attention and does not require much effort when it comes to your makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

Also read | Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Song Leaked, Actors Dance On Varanasi Ghats

Also read | Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Dancing In Varanasi Is All Things Love

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES