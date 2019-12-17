Alia Bhatt's Outfits Will Help You Get Ready For All Those Christmas Parties | See Pics

Christmas is around the corner and so is New Year's Eve. Apart from decorating your house for the celebrations, it is also important to keep your wardrobe ready for Christmas and NYE parties. So if you are looking for some outfit inspiration, do not look any further, Alia Bhatt has got you covered. Check out this story to update your wardrobe and give it Christmassy twist.

Alia Bhatt Christmas wardrobe ideas you should steal

1. The classic red dress

When you are in the Christmas spirit and are looking for the perfect outfit, do not look any further. Choose a red dress just like Alia Bhatt did during her Christmas celebrations. Take a look.

2. A green shimmery dress

Alia Bhatt definitely knows how to add colour to her wardrobe. The Raazi actor chose this green sequined dress during a promotional event and dazzled everywhere. Green is also a colour that is commonly seen in Christmas décor, so choosing this colour for your party outfit is definitely a safe bet.

3. A pink two-piece suit

Another colour that you need to add to your Christmas wardrobe is the colour pink. This Christmas, you can let down your hair and party freely. Just don a pink two-piece suit like Alia Bhatt and quit all the hassle of a flowy dress. Take a look, Alia Bhatt is here to inspire you to go pink this Christmas.

4. A sparkly dress

The best way to grab all the attention this Christmas is by donning a shimmery dress. Take some cues from Alia Bhatt’s Michael Costello dress. This sparkly dress grabs all the attention and does not require much effort when it comes to your makeup.

