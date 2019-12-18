Alia Bhatt Shares Pic Of Constitution Of India, Shows Support For Students Protesting CAA

Many Bollywood celebrities have shared their opinions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and actress Alia Bhatt is the latest one of them to show support towards students protesting against CAA. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a picture of the Preamble to the constitution and her own personal message with it which read, "Learn from the students".

READ: Kuldeep Sengar Convicted In Unnao Case: Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Others React

Alia Bhatt & others voice their opinions

READ: Bollywood Stands 'in Solidarity' With Jamia Millia University’s Protests Against CAA

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Sonakshi Sinha also shared pictures of the Preamble on social media. Ishaan also wrote, “I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people.”

This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget pic.twitter.com/itmacCC9qV — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 17, 2019

Anti-CAA protests ongoing:

Meanwhile, protests opposing the amended Citizenship Bill remained persistent and was further spread across various college campuses across the country. Amid this, Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi said, "You can oppose all you want, but PM Modi's BJP government is firm on its decision. All these refugees would get citizenship, they will become citizens of India and live with dignity."

Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Aapko jo rajnitik virodh karna hai wo karo, Bharatiya Janata Party ki Modi sarkar firm hai. Ye sabhi sharanarthiyo ko nagrikata milegi, vo Bharat ke nagrik banenge aur samman ke sath duniya me rahenge. pic.twitter.com/JKyTbDMx4K — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The latest protest erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, and took a violent turn. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University.

READ: Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza Condemn Delhi Police's Brutal Action Against Protesters

Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ: Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Taapsee, Richa React On Clashes Between Students & Delhi Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.