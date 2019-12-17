Alia Bhatt Invited For Ranbir Kapoor's Family’s Traditional Christmas Lunch?

It is not a hidden fact that every year, fans wait with bated breath for the Kapoor family to unveil their family picture from their annual Christmas lunch which is hosted by Shashi Kapoor's family. But this year, we might see an additional guest grace this special occasion who is none other than Alia Bhatt. According to media reports, the Kapoors have sent an invitation to the Bhatt family to attend the occasion. It will be interesting to witness whether the Bhatts attend the occasion or not. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in a serious relationship for some time now and Alia had also been a part of the Kapoor family's New Year celebration last year.

Also Read: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Dancing In Varanasi Is All Things Love

Alia and Ranbir were recently spotted shooting for Brahmastra

The couple recently returned to the city from Varanasi where they were shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directorial film Brahmastra. It will surely be a visual delight for their fans if Alia and her family join the Kapoors for the Christmas lunch. Recently, pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grooving to a fun song on the Guleria Ghat in Varanasi went viral on the social media. The couple was spotted shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. While Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a green shirt, paired with a military-style jacket and blue denim, Alia Bhatt wore a plain white top and paired it with a red long shrug and blue denim.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shooting for #Brahmāstra 🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/HraHht1QgM — Ranbir Kapoor❤️ (@RanbirK23229703) December 13, 2019

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy

Talking about the film, Brahmastra is directed by the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame director Ayan Mukerji and also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The story of the film reportedly revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra, which is broken and hidden in different parts of India. The movie is currently in the last leg of its shoot with Ranbir, Alia and Big B filming in Manali for the climax scenes. Bollywood fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Brahmastra as it is the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first feature film together on-screen.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor At Their Stylish Best At Mumbai Airport. See Pics

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Didn't Do Justice To The Book, Claims Author Harinder Sikka

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.