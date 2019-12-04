Alia Bhatt And Family Come Together For Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch; See Pics

The discussion around mental health is gaining limelight in Bollywood and many actors are now opening up on the issue of depression. After Deepika Padukone opening about her battle with depression, many other actors have actually raised awareness about it. It was not very long ago when Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also came out in the public and addressed her battle with depression. Shaheen released her first book, I've Never Been (un)Happier on World Mental Health Day which is celebrated on October 10.

Recently, Shaheen Bhatt was spotted at the book launch event with her family. They looked beautiful together and were all smiles as they strike a pose at the paparazzi. Shaheen Bhatt opted for royal blue velvet suit, Alia Bhatt sported a black striped jumpsuit, Soni Razdan wore a blue salwar suit and Mahesh Bhatt wore an all-black t-shirt and pant. Check out the pictures here.

Alia and Shaheen's sister bonding

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share an extremely close bond. They express their love as they both share pictures of each other. Recently in an interview, Alia Bhatt opened up about how she felt guilty for being a terrible sister for not understanding Shaheen as much as she should have during her battle with depression. Alia also said she got more clarity on her sister's mental state after reading her book I've Never Been (un)Happier. According to reports, Alia has accompanied Shaheen at a session on mental health, had multiple breakdowns while talking about what her sister went through.

The Bhatt family has been very supportive of Shaheen in her dark days. Alia also said that everyone understood that there are certain situations which are different for Shaheen, but her book made them understand what she was going through. Alia always believed that Shaheen is the most brilliant person in the family but Shaheen never believed in herself and it always broke Alia’s heart. And it is not just Alia but everyone who thinks that when Shaheen enters the room it is like a star has entered because with her mind, emotional quotient, the way she makes you feel, it's of another extreme.

