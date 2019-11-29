Alia Bhatt Shares Picture Of Sister Shaheen’s First Book; Asks Fans To 'go Get It'

Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt is constantly sharing pictures of her family and her sister on her social media. She recently took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s first book. The book titled I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier has been available online for about a few weeks now. On Friday, Alia shared the news that the book will be available in bookstores tomorrow.

See picture

ALSO READ: 'Best Sister In The World' Alia Bhatt Plans Birthday Wonderland For Sister Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, being the dotting sister she is, asked her fans to go and get the book. Alia Bhatt also shared the picture of the book on her Instagram story. The post has already received a thunderous response from the netizens. Netizens have commented on the post saying that they liked the way the book looked.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Plays Peekaboo With Elder Sister Shaheen Bhatt On Instagram

On the other hand, Shaheen took to her Instagram account and shared a note written to her by her father. She mentioned that the note was written almost twelve years back by father Mahesh Bhatt. She added that the note made her nostalgic and that she couldn’t help but think how right her father was back then. In the inspirational note, Mahesh Bhatt wrote about how her time to shine is now.

Alia Bhatt will be seen acting opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Mahesh Bhatt directed movie Sadak 2. This is the first time that Alia will be directed by her father. The movie also stars the cast of Sadak, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. In the movie, Alia will be seen sharing the screen space with her sister Pooja. Sadak 2 is expected to hit the theatres on March 25, 2020.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Wish For Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt

ALSO WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Sweet Gesture For Sister Shaheen's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.