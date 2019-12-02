Alia Bhatt Breaks Down At Event While Speaking About Sister Shaheen's Depression Battle

Alia Bhatt broke down in tears while speaking about her sister Shaheen's battle with depression. The latter in an Instagram post had revealed that she was battling with it since the age of 13, and reportedly only after reading the book was the Raazi actor able to realize the depth of her sister's battle. On various occasions, Alia has stated that she felt quite guilty for not having understood Shaheen the way she should have sometimes.

Alia Bhatt breaks down:

On the occasion of Shaheen's birthday, the actor took to Instagram and shared two adorable throwback photos. Alia even wrote a heartfelt message for her showering all her love and support for her big sister.

Alia Bhatt shares a special bond with her elder sister Shaheen and has often posted a lot of their childhood photographs online.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Dharma Productions' Student of The Year 2 where she had a cameo role in a dance number. She was also a part of the multi starrer film Kalank which had an average performance at the box office. Currently, she is working with her father, veteran director Mahesh Bhatt to make the sequel of his 1991 thriller film Sadak which featured Alia's step-sister Pooja Bhatt along with actor Sanjay Dutt. Sadak 2 will be a continuation of the first movie where Alia will be cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be seen in the 2020 movie Brahmastra where she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

