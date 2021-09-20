Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles As They Celebrate Mahesh Bhatt's Birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most celebrated couples in tinsel town, treating fans with their rare glimpses together. Alia's social media handles give away the duo's budding romance every now and then, and recently, as Mahesh Bhatt clocked his 73rd birthday, the duo was spotted celebrating the occasion, along with Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt.

In the string of photos posted by the Gully Boy actor, Ranbir is all smiles as he poses for a selfie with the Bhatt clan, while Mahesh also included his wife Soni Razdan and daughter Shaheen Bhatt, who were present virtually. Pooja also shared glimpses of Mahesh and Alia, revealing how the latter turned a 'setting girl' for the party.

Ranbir and Alia celebrate Mahesh Bhatt's birthday

The Raazi actor updated her Instagram account on Monday, September 20 with photos from her father's birthday celebrations, captioning it "73 years young! Happy birthday papa 💗☀️". The first photo witnessed Bhatt senior posing in a quirky t-shirt which read," A passion that burns without purpose", as Alia holds various balloons which had “Birthday Pops!” and “Simplicity” written over them. The next picture is an adorable candid of the father-daughter duo bursting into laughter as they try to pose. In the last picture, Ranbir Kapoor jumped the celebratory bandwagon, with a scrumptious birthday cake and caramel pudding laid out on the table. Pooja also shared similar goofy photos of her family, captioning it, "The birthday boy.. But don’t miss the setting girl! (sic)"

Take a look:

Alia's adoration of her beau is visible from her Instagram posts, with a recent one witnessing Alia donning Ranbir's cap which had had an inscription that read ‘High as your expectations'. Uploading the selfies the actor confessed that she is ‘missing’ him. The RRR star's caption read, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings (& make sure you take many selfies).”

On the work front, Alia has wrapped up Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra, Darlings and is busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Alia has also signed a project alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, titled Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia. He will also be featured in Karan Malhotra's period adventure, Shamshera, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

