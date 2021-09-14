Ranbir Kapoor Might Roped In For An Upcoming OTT Anthology 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with shooting films that are being anticipated by the audiences. While the actor does have a few films lined up for future releases, there may also be a possibility of him appearing on an OTT platform. He might collaborate with Eros Now for their upcoming anthology drama, Aisa Waisa Pyaar. This year, like no other, the OTT platform is all set to charm its fans with one of its highly-anticipated anthologies titled Aisa Waisa Pyaar.

Ranbir Kapoor to star in upcoming Eros Now anthology?

As per a media statement, Aisa Waisa Pyaar will showcase four different love stories that crisscross each other in a unique pattern as the narrative progresses. The makers of the much-awaited anthology drama are planning to rope in Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actor Ranbir Kapoor. Aisa Waisa Pyaar is a drama depicts different shades of love. According to a well-informed industry source, "Ranbir has always impressed audiences of all age groups with his power-packed performances over the years. His brilliance and effortless charm on-screen have earned him a lot of love from fan-girls all over the world!"

The source reported, "It is not surprising at all that the makers might be looking at him for an important aspect in their anthology that's based on love! If this happens, it will surely be exciting for all his fans to watch him associate with Aisa Waisa Pyaar." However, things are yet to be finalized.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in 2018's biopic, Sanju. Currently, he has four projects in his kitty. He will be seen opposite his rumoured girlfriend, Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film trilogy, one first is named Brahmastra. He will also be featured in Karan Malhotra's period adventure, Shamshera, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Kapoor has also committed to star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film that also has Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Kapoor also has a crime drama, Animal that is helmed by Sandeep Vanga, in the pipeline. Reportedly, the actor was also offered a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, however, he was not much impressed with the script. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film will now star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

(With PR inputs)

Image: Instagram/Ranbir_Kapoooor