When Katrina Kaif Talked About Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor Post Their Breakup

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan's drama flick, Bharat. Post the film's success, Katrina also launched her own beauty line, Kay Beauty. The Bang Bang actor is currently busy with her upcoming action-drama alongside Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi.

Apart from her industrial front, Kaif has also hit the headlines for her relationship controversies. Katrina earlier used to avoid commenting on her relationship status with Ranbir Kapoor. However, later, the star was seemingly comfortable enough to openly talk about her status with Kapoor. Let's take a look at instances when Katrina Kaif openly talked about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, post their breakup.

Katrina Kaif on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif opened up about her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor in January 2016 and said that it was a very difficult time for her. In an interview with an entertainment daily, Katrina said that post her last relationship's end, she analysed many things about herself and her life. Whatever was supposed to happen, happened. Everything happens for a reason, Kaif added.

In the recent past, Katrina Kaif opened up on her relationship with Ranbir again. On Neha Dhupia's talk show, #NoFilterNeha, Katrina Kaif indirectly said that her past relationship phase was great. She was consumed and taken over by that phase in her life which was not her work.

During a recent press event, Katrina Kaif revealed that she found 'difficult' working with Ranbir Kapoor. She also added that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir Kapoor had also gestured to not work on a film with Katrina, she further added.

Not only Katrina Kaif, but her mom also had something to talk about Kaif's breakup. In an interview, the Bharat star stated that she took full responsibility for her part in the equation and the thought that many girls go through the same emotion helped her deal with the separation. She also added that these were her mother's words comforting her.

