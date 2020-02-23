Karishma Tanna's Memorable Throwback Picture With Ranbir Kapoor That You Must Check Out

Karishma Tanna flaunts her lean and fit body on social media every now and then. She has taken over the internet with her stunning photos. Karishma rose to fame with TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat. She is also well known for her films like Sanju, Gollu Aur Pappu, Grand Masti & many more. This throwback picture of Karishma Tanna with Ranbir Kapoor from their film Sanju will make you want to see them together in a film once again. Read on to know more details:

Karishma Tanna and Ranbir Kapoor's throwback picture

This picture of Karishma Tanna and Ranbir Kapoor makes their fans want to see them in a film soon again. The pair were last seen together in the film Sanju. Karishma and Ranbir not only took the audience by surprise with their acting skills but also impressed the fans with their fun pairing. Karishma shared this throwback picture of her and Ranbir and captioned it as Sanju on her social media handle.

Karishma Tanna and Ranbir Kapoor also worked together on a fun song titled Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo. The strong chemistry between the two seasoned actors have got their fans waiting to see them in a film again. The film Sanju was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and portrays his various struggles in life. The film did great business at the Box Office and won the hearts of the audience and critics alike.

