Alia Bhatt visits Katrina Kaif as their recent bonding continues, Priyanka Chopra joins in

The Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif equation has seen different phases over the years. The duo was known for being ‘BFFs’ at one point, appearing on a friendship show together and even working out together. However, the equation reportedly witnessed a change after Alia started dating Ranbir Kapoor.

The two were, however, then seen wishing each other on birthdays and more, making headlines for it. Katrina and Alia now seem to be returning to a similar phase when they started out as friends. The stars meeting together at Zoya Akhtar’s house a few days ago had raised eyebrows.

On Sunday, the duo met each other once again. This time, Alia was snapped by the paparazzi as she visited Katrina’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. While some netizens wondered if a film collaboration could be on the anvil last time, this time another star joined them.

Priyanka Chopra was also spotted visiting Katrina’s residence at the same time.

Many netizens expressed their excitement as the actor-trio came together under one roof. With Priyanka also becoming a producer in recent times, and visiting India only occasionally since her marriage, one can’t deny that a collaboration could be a possibility of their meeting. The trio spending some quality time with each other could also be a possibility.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia will be seen in three films this year. Sadak 2 hits the screens in July, Gangubai Kathiawadi releases in September and Brahmastra in December.

Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi in March.

Priyanka Chopra has completed the shooting of the Netflix film The White Tiger, amid being linked to numerous Hollywood projects.

