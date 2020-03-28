The Debate
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Living Together Amid Lockdown? Couple Steps Out Together; Watch

Bollywood News

Looks like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem to have moved in together amid the coronavirus lockdown as a video goes viral on social media.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia

All is well between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and looks like the couple is staying together amid 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly Coronavirus. A video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows the couple stepping out for a walk in their building compound.

Alia and Ranbir were accompanied by the latter's pet dog. Earlier on Saturday, Alia shared some beautiful pictures of Ranbir's pets on her Instagram handle. Just as the video went viral, netizens dropped comments saying, 'Love Birds'.

There was speculation that the couple has broken-up because of Ranbir's absence at Alia's birthday but Alia subtly rubbished the rumours when she posted a picture from Ranbir's balcony watching the sunset and crediting her boyfriend for the same.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt turns photographer for her furry friends amid lockdown; See pics clicked by her

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt to Yami Gautam; 5 times Bollywood stars had 'major missing' feels amid lockdown

In other news, during the Coronavirus outbreak, people are abandoning their pets on the street thinking they are carrying the virus. However, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have come forward creating awareness against this notion and asking them not to abandon them during such a time. Anushka also asked her fans to take care of stray dogs who might not be getting enough to eat during such a time.

Read Alia's Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🙏☀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!💗 #lovethypet

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 

First Published:
