Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam; 5 Times Bollywood Stars Had 'major Missing' Feels Amid Lockdown

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, everyone, including Bollywood celebrities have resorted to self-isolation. On March 24, 2020, the government of India also imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb down the spread of COVID-19. However, a lot of celebrities took to their social media handles to express what they were missing amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

1) Alia Bhatt misses her "daddy"

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share an old black and white picture with her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The Raazi actor expressed that she was missing her dad as she could not meet him due to the nationwide lockdown. She captioned the image writing, "Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe"

2) Arjun Kapoor misses "work & being on set"

Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram handle to share a fun selfie with Rakul Preet Singh from the sets of their upcoming untitled film. The Panipat actor expressed that is missing his shoot days amid self-isolation. He captioned the image writing, "Sitting at home missing work & being on set but safety first always. One has to pause sometimes, stop & soak it all in, take a moment & breathe after sprinting so much before we can even begin thinking of walking again... #mondaymusings #thinkingoutloud #selfieking #setlife #westilldonthaveatitle #quarantineandchill"

3) Yami Gautam misses "Himachal"

The Bala actor Yami Gautam also joined the bandwagon as she posted a photograph of a farm situated in Himachal Pradesh. She also revealed that the photograph was clicked by her father. Gautam captioned the image writing, "Missing my Himachal #farmlife #whereheartbelongs #pleasestayhome #filterfree image by Papa dearest"

4) Varun Dhawan misses working out at the gym

It is a well-known fact that Varun Dhawan is a fitness freak who loves spending time working out at the gym. However, due to lockdown, all the gyms across the country are shut. Therefore, Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself flaunting his enviable fit body and captioned it writing, "Jab mein gym jata tha ab toh mein bas ghar pe hoon"

5) Priyanka Chopra misses "India"

On the Janta Curfew day, when everyone applauded the hard work put in by all the doctors, nurses, police officers and others during the Coronavirus crisis, Priyanka Chopra was not in India to join everyone appreciate them. However, Chopra posted a video of herself on Insta story clapping in her balcony as a mark of respect and gratitude. She captioned the video writing, "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling #COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I'm there in spirit."

(Image credit: Alia Bhatt and Yami Gautam Instagram)

