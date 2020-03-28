Alia Bhatt Turns Photographer For Her Furry Friends Amid Lockdown; See Pics Clicked By Her

With the country under a lockdown due to the pandemic COVID-19, people are finding ways to keep themselves entertained at home. Bollywood celebs are also indulging in the same, cooking, cleaning, sketching, reading and various other activities. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to post pictures of her pet cat and Ranbir Kapoor's dogs exploring a new hobby of photography.

Alia Bhatt turns to photography during COVID-19 lockdown

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt on Instagram posted three pictures of her animal friends. These were her cat, Edward and Ranbir Kapoor's two dogs, Lionel and Nido. With being quarantined at home, Alia took up a new hobby of photography and made these furry friends her subjects. Take a look:

Also Read: Honey Singh Wants To Take Alia Bhatt Out On A Date; Thinks Himesh Reshammiya Is Overrated

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Sketch Leaves The Internet In Awe; See Pic

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Throwback Pic With Her Father Will Make You Want To Hug Your Father Too; See

Meanwhile, it seems Alia Bhatt has quarantined herself in rumoured beau, Ranbir Kapoor's house. The proof, of course, seems to be the pictures of Ranbir's pooches, an English and a French mastiff. Not many know about his dogs since the actor is not on social media. However, courtesy to Alia's new photography hobby, fans got a glimpse of them.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Steps Into World Of Facebook, Gets 1.5 Million Followers In A Day

In other news, during the Coronavirus outbreak, people are abandoning their pets on the street thinking they are carrying the virus. However, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have come forward creating awareness against this notion and asking them not to abandon them during such a time. Anushka also asked her fans to take care of stray dogs who might not be getting enough to eat during such a time.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Relationship Status, Bond With Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Has Not Dropped Out Of SS Rajamouli Upcoming Magnum Opus 'RRR': Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.