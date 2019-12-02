Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Spend A Delightful Evening Together, See Pictures Here

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have been very vocal about their relationship and how they share a very close bond. Alia Bhatt has said it in many interviews that she loves and cares for her sister. Yesterday at an event, Alia got emotional as she spoke about her sister’s journey through depression.

Recently, the siblings went out for a candlelit dinner date to celebrate Shaheen’s birthday. Although, Alia Bhatt could not make it for her sister’s birthday as she was busy shooting in Manali for her upcoming film Brahmastra she did decorate the entire apartment with balloons and flowers. And to make up for the lost time, Alia Bhatt spent the entire evening with Shaheen for a belated birthday date. They posted cute photos from their dinner date together. Check out the pictures here.

Along with the photo, Alia was all heart for her sister and she said that face. While on the other hand, Shaheen shared an Instagram Story of Alia Bhatt as she wrote belated birthday night with my sweet girl. The two are giving fans sister goals with their love for each other. Alia sported a dark green top and Shaheen can be seen dressed in a white ensemble for dinner.

On the professional front

Alia Bhatt has her kitty filled with movies where fans are eager for the release of the films. The actor will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s next Brahmastra which is expected to release in May 2020. She will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film is based on a superhero trilogy. Alia Bhatt has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s Takht. The film is set in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers - Dara and Aurangzeb. The film features an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor.

