Times Alia Bhatt And Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gave Us Sibling Goals

The Raazi actor Alia Bhatt shares an amazing bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing pictures of herself and her loved ones with her fans. As Alia and Shaheen continue to give us sibling goals, take a look at their special moments together.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Breaks Down At Event While Speaking About Sister Shaheen's Depression Battle



Times when Bhatt sisters gave us sibling goals

Shaheen Bhatt recently shared this throwback picture with her sister Alia Bhatt from their childhood days. Twinning in white, Alia looks like she is half asleep. The Kalank actor is seen resting on the laps of her sister Shaheen. Both the sisters look absolutely adorable. Shaheen shared the picture with a hilarious caption that reads: "Now I know why my career as a ventriloquist crashed and burned."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Shares Picture Of Sister Shaheen’s First Book; Asks Fans To 'go Get It'

On November 28, 2019, Shaheen Bhatt turned a year older. Her sister Alia penned a beautiful birthday note on this special occasion. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared two unseen childhood pictures of them and wrote a long lovely message for her sister.

Recently, the Brahmastra actor spoke about her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier at an event in Mumbai. Sharing her thoughts over the book on Instagram, she wrote, “Here comes the sun No better feeling than talking about your sister's first book! @shaheenb you are brilliant and I love you! Thank you @barkha.dutt for the platform! This will truly be a memory for lifeeeee!!! #wethewomen #neverbeenunhappier [sic]”.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Wish For Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt Turned Heads In Stunning Lehengas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.