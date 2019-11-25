Alia Bhatt-backed Styling Platform Gets A Boost, US Firm Invests $ 2 Million Into Venture

Actors today are not just sticking to their profession, but are also expanding the opportunities to utilise their brand value. Be it turning producers or investing in other businesses, the stars have been tasting success in various non-acting fields. Alia Bhatt, too, decided to venture into business, two years ago, when she had invested in a styling platform. The Student of the Year star is pleased with the manner the venture has been doing since she came on board the platform. The platform has now got another boost as well with a United States of America firm investing $2 million into the venture.

READ: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Fumble While Pronouncing Joaquin Phoenix's Name Correctly

As per reports, US-based investor AMJ Ventures has invested $2 million in the Alia Bhatt-backed StyleCracker. Alia Bhatt had bought a stake in StyleCracker in 2017. The venture claims to ‘reinvent’ India’s styling pattern with unique personalisation techniques. The brand deals with personalised cosmetic boxes curated by celebrity stylists that the citizens can use.

Expressing her thoughts on her association with the venture, Alia was quoted as saying that when she had entered the industry, she was clueless about the colour, style or accessory that would suit her. However, she then found her ‘saviour’ in the form of her stylist. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star said her stylist then understood her and helped her discover her style, something her styling venture is also doing for their users.

READ:Alia Bhatt-starrer Baiju Bawra To Be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Biggest Challenge As Composer

Film front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia Bhatt featured in only one film this year, Kalank. The movie, also starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, did not live up to expectations. Other than that, she featured in the track Hook Up Song in Student of the Year 2 and Prada earlier this year, which had climbed to the top of the music charts.

READ:Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Get All Cozy At Armaan Jain’s Birthday Bash; See New Pic

However, the actor is gearing up for multiple films next year. She is working with father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in Sadak 2. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. She will also work for the first time with beau Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra. SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will cap off a busy 2020 for her.

READ:Fans Claim Alia Bhatt Looks Like Bhuvan Bam In THIS Picture & The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.