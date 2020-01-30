Alia Bhatt Refutes Report Quoting Nonchalant Response To Rangoli's Jibe On Her Flowers

Alia Bhatt sent a bouquet of flowers and a personalised note to Kangana Ranaut on her Padma Shri honour. On receiving the note and personal flowers, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Look here. Alia Ji has also sent flowers for Kangana. I don't know about Kangana but I am certainly enjoying them." Post this, a quote by an entertainment portal (Pinkvilla) surfaced where Alia reacted on Rangoli's tweet, saying "Let them react how they want to."

In a recent development, Alia shared the article on her Insta story and slammed the website for producing a 'fictional' article (which has now been deleted). She wrote: "When did I say this? And to who exactly? Really, please enlighten me when I had this non-existent conversation with an imaginary journalist. I guess we've moved onto fictional interviews too." [sic]

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have taken quite a few jibes at Alia in the past, from calling her Karan Johar's 'puppet' to calling her performance in Gully Boy 'mediocre'.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank opposite actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan. The actor will be seen next in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 which is a sequel to his previous 1991 film Sadak. The sequel features actors Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

